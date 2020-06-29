EOS grows PREMIUM and CORE metal 3D printing materials portfolio

× Expand Tobias Hase Heat exchanger manufactured in EOS Aluminum AlSi10Mg. (Credit: EOS)

Additive manufacturing leader EOS has added eight new materials to its PREMIUM and CORE classes of metal 3D printing powders.

The materials, designed for its EOS M 290, M 300-4 and M 400-4 direct metal laser sintering systems, include seven new CORE products and one PREMIUM, which are categorised based on maturity levels to allow customers to make informed material decisions based on their particular application needs.

Joining the PREMIUM range is EOS ToolSteel 1.2709, an ultra-high strength and hardness maraging steel ideal for demanding moulding applications and validated for the EOS M 290. At the CORE level, three new products for AlSi10Mg, Ti64 Grade 5 & 23 are said to provide up to 50 percent faster build rates and increase productivity of the EOS M 290, while EOS NickelAlloy IN718 and EOS MaragingSteel MS1 are now available for the EOS M 300-4. Lastly, two new and faster CORE processes for EOS Titanium Ti64 Grade 5 and EOS Titanium Ti64 Grade 23 are now accessible for the EOS M 400-4.

Further explaining how the company categorises its materials, Hanna Pirkkalainen, Product Manager Metal Materials at EOS commented: "With more companies crossing the border from prototyping to serial production based on AM, the demand for reliable data for materials and built parts is growing. For this, EOS introduced Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in 2019 for materials and processes to classify technological maturity levels for easy customer orientation.

"Depending on specific application requirements, customers can choose between CORE materials (TRL 3 and 5) with a major focus on early market access to new materials, and PREMIUM materials (TRL 7-9) which attach particular importance to repeatable part quality essential in serial production."

The EOS Aluminum AlSi10Mg for the EOS M 290 is said to be suitable for most industries where cost-efficiency is the main requirement, offering high productivity, improved buildability and the ability to heat treat.

For EOS Titanium Ti64 Grade 5 and Grade 23, the new 80µm processes for both alloys on both the EOS M 290 and EOS M 400-4 systems enable higher build rates, resulting in lower cost-per-part with properties similar to wrought Ti64.

Elsewhere, the 40 µm process for EOS NickelAlloy IN718 on the EOS M 300-4 is said to provide parts with good tensile, fatigue, creep and rupture strength at temperatures up to 700 ºC (1,290 ºF) for applications in heavy industry.

Finally, the 50 µm process based on EOS MaragingSteel MS1 for use on the EOS M 300-4 system promises parts with very good mechanical properties which can be easily post-hardened for applications such as injection moulding tools and mechanical engineering.