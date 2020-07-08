Essentium announces Hephzibah as South Korean distributor of High Speed Extrusion 3D printing technology

× Expand Hephzibah and Essentium Team with HSE

Essentium has announced a distribution partnership with South Korean 3D printing specialist Hephzibah.

Through the arrangement between the two companies, Hephzibah will distribute the High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 180-S Series’ low-temperature, standard and high temperature platforms and offer the complete range of Essentium’s materials portfolio. The South Korean company has been distributing industrial equipment throughout the country for more than 30 years, including 3D printing equipment since 2012, and is said to have a ‘very good industrial network.’

Essentium has sought to enter the South Korean market on the back of its interest in and adoption of 3D printing technology, believing its extrusion-based HSE printers, paired with a materials portfolio that includes TPUs, high-temperature Nylons and PEEK grades, will provide much of the quality and durability required on factory floors.

“The South Korea manufacturing industry – from automotive to consumer electronics and, more recently, aerospace – has a best-in-world reputation for quality and innovation,” commented Essentium CEO and co-founder Blake Teipel. “The integration of industrial-scale AM onto factory floors of this manufacturing powerhouse has hugely exciting potential. I have no doubt that the combination of the Essentium 3D printing platform with Hephzibah’s rich customer knowledge and service infrastructure will ensure AM makes its mark in South Korea.”

“The speed, scale and economics of the Essentium HSE 3D printing platform presents huge efficiencies and improved time-to-market opportunities for our customers,” added Joseph M.G. Lee, President and CEO of Hephzibah. “The fact that Essentium is an open platform means that our customers will benefit from greater innovation agility.”

