Essentium launches EssentiumX team of AM engineers and scientists to support application of HSE 3D printers

Essentium has announced the launch of an interdisciplinary team of additive manufacturing engineers and scientists to support the application of its High Speed Extrusion technology.

The EssentiumX team will be led by co-founder and Chief Development Officer Elisa Teipel Ph.D and comprise of experts in machines, materials and manufacturing industries. Teipel herself has more than a decade of experience in additive manufacturing R&D and is said to have played a pivotal role in exploring new 3D printing applications and directing large-scale projects within the aerospace, consumer goods and automotive sectors.

Through the launch of EssentiumX, manufacturers will able to leverage ‘critical thinking, early blueprints and knowledge transfer’ to transform legacy processes and applications. The company also expects EssentiumX to unlock previously unimagined products using HSE. Already, EssentiumX has been deployed to work with the US Air Force and National Guard Bureau as part of the partnership announced last year. This work will go beyond producing parts through depots and service centres, and look to advance ‘expeditionary part production at scale’ and move the point-of-production to the point-of-service.

“Additive manufacturing has the potential to transform what and how things are manufactured,” commented Teipel. “It has the potential to shift the product ideation to deployment paradigm, transform the economics of manufacturing and remove supply chain risk. The single biggest challenge large manufacturers face, however, is having the IP and skills needed to make their AM vision, often multiyear deployment projects, a reality, and to realise the far-reaching potential of AM. This is the problem ExxesntiumX will solve.”

