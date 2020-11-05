Evolve Additive Solutions aligns with PostProcess Technologies for automated support removal

× Expand PostProcess Tech BASE PostProcess Technologies' BASE platform is powered by VVD technology.

Evolve Additive Solutions is to integrate PostProcess Technologies’ Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) support removal technology with its proprietary 3D printing process.

In its bid to offer a fully connected 3D printing solution, Evolve has looked to PostProcess Technologies to supplement its patented Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP), which is designed to enable production applications at fast speed. Through ‘coordinated proposal efforts’ and with 'initial deployment' beginning in 2021, the partners are aiming to enable customers to produce millions of additively manufactured parts annually.

The company is said to have selected PostProcess Technologies as its support removal partner because of its ‘unique data driven approach that connects the digital thread and optimises the end-to-end additive process.’ PostProcess’ VVD technology uses a series of high volume and flow jet streams, combined with a perpendicular linear motion, to remove supports without damaging parts. The technology has been packaged up by PostProcess into the BASE and DECI support removal stations and is underpinned by the AUTOMAT3D software platform to ensure hands-free post-processing.

“We develop and deploy technology to create additive solutions that bring speed and quality at scale,” commented Steven Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions. “Our customers look to Evolve to drive next-generation solutions. This partnership with a pioneering company like PostProcess allows us to deliver on this promise by providing an end-to-end automated solution.”

“The additive market is advancing towards full automation, and COVID has added urgency to the development of hands-free solutions,” added Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies. “The Evolve/ PostProcess global partnership unlocks production volumes for manufacturers.”

