ExOne adds new metals to quick turnaround 3D printing service

ExOne has announced updates to its Quick Ship metal 3D printing service with the addition of two new stainless steel materials.

The improved service, which includes instant quoting and fast turnaround on parts within 10-15 days, now offers stainless steels 316L and 17-4PH material options for parts printed on ExOne’s Innovent+ and X1 25Pro metal 3D printing systems.

“After two years of supplying thousands of 316L and 17-4 parts to select industrial customers, our updated Quick Ship services will now allow any customer to easily acquire and evaluate affordable single-alloy parts 3D printed with binder jetting,” said John Hartner, ExOne CEO.

The Quick Ship platform has also received a makeover with a new online dashboard which allows customers to upload a design file, receive an instant quote and track projects. New 316L and 17-4PH parts ordered via the service will be printed at ExOne’s production facility close to Pittsburgh, which has been offering single-alloy metals since 2018 and is said to deliver more than 500,000 metal parts annually.

“The launch of Quick Ship services for single-alloy metals represents a key step forward in our development of metal binder jetting, and one that signifies our continued confidence in this technology,” said Rick Lucas, ExOne Chief Technology Officer and VP of New Markets. “We also have plans to expand the number of material offerings and size of printable parts in our Quick Ship services by year-end.”

ExOne says it will continue to deliver its popular 316 and 420 materials infiltrated with bronze on its M-Flex and R2 metal machines, while metal, ceramic and composite materials not available through Quick Ship will continue to be offered on a limited basis through its Premium Quote service.

Earlier this year, the binder jet leader announced the addition of 15 new metal, ceramic and composite materials to its portfolio of qualified materials including 10 single-alloy metals, six ceramics and five composites. This focus on materials followed on from the launch of the company's 10th additive manufacturing system in the form of the X1 160PRO last year.

