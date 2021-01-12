Should you switch to metal 3D printing? ExOne launches calculator for binder jet production

× Expand ExOne metal binder jet machine family.

Binder jet additive manufacturing leader ExOne has today introduced an online estimation tool to help companies make the jump to metal 3D printing for production.

The tool, dubbed the ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator, is designed to give manufacturers a quick per-part cost estimate for its high-speed binder jetting technology compared with not just traditional forms of manufacturing but also competing AM processes.

“As customers compare new binder jetting options in the marketplace, we wanted to provide greater transparency into the affordable costs of binder jetting with ExOne technology,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO. “Our new estimating tool takes a comprehensive range of costs into account, such as initial capital investment, throughput speeds, material, binder, replacement printheads, and more. Our team is confident that our high-speed systems offer the best value in terms of build area, throughput, consumable costs, material flexibility, and experience.”

With 10 metal 3D printers across its back catalogue, the calculator provides estimations based on the purchase of any of ExOne’s four Pro series machines including the X1 25Pro metal 3D printer which launched in 2019, new X1 160Pro, a large-format metal 3D printer which promises maximum print speeds of 10,000 cc/hr and is slated to begin shipping this year, and the recently announced R&D oriented InnoventPro, also set to launch commercially later this year. ExOne says customers will be required to input their preferred machine, material, part dimensions and volume into the platform in order to generate a quote.

The cost calculator is now live and follows a busy year for the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer which saw the introduction of several new materials, bringing its total Pro series-qualified materials to more than 20, along with the addition of an advanced 3D printer concept featuring automated guided vehicles set to deliver a streamlined digital manufacturing workflow. The company has also recently announced it is now fast-tracking aluminium, currently qualified for R&D use on ExOne systems, for market ready status and expects to have the first alloys ready for its highest third-party qualification grade later this year.