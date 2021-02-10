Ganit Goldstein teams with Satori to 3D print new necklace collection

× Expand Ganit Goldstein/ Satori Satori Ganit Goldstein necklace

Satori's 3D printing technology has been harnessed by fashion designer Ganit Goldstein to produce a collection of necklaces.

The UK-based 3D printing start-up launched its ST1600 Masked Stereolithography system in October last year.

Working closely with the Satori team, Goldstein engineered necklace designs with complex geometry that could only be addressed with 3D printing, harnessing the ST1600 platform to prince necklaces in one piece. Each necklace is embedded with WiFi-controlled LED lights and ready to wear once printed, a process that is said to take no longer than 25 minutes, cost a maximum of £3k and require no support structures.

Despite both being based in London, Satori and Goldstein came together remotely, conversing over video conferencing platforms throughout the pandemic while the 3D printing company’s engineers iterated designs of her necklaces. Goldstein’s inspiration for the pieces is said to have come from the meaning of partnering company Satori.

Read more: CEO at 3D printing newcomer Satori says "true viable technology should thrive in a difficult time"

“I was inspired by the word ‘Satori’, which means enlightenment, and the aim for these necklaces is to reflect positivity and light while connecting art and technology,” commented Goldstein. “Technology and digitalisation played an important role in the collection in more than just one way. We worked on this project remotely over video calls due to lockdown restrictions in London, but the collaboration was still a very smooth and successful process, proving the vital role technology plays in our lives.”

“Satori’s latest collaboration is not just about innovating a 3D printed necklace, but it’s the beginning of how 3D printing will transform the jewellery industry,” added Satori CEO Chengxi Wang. “We view jewellery as not something limited to just gold or diamonds, which have a mysterious supply chain. We have already heard about lab-grown diamonds which started to disrupt the jewellery industry with affordability, ethical sourcing and high customisation capacities. Satori’s 3D printing innovation aims to move this even further: you don’t need a lab, you can produce beautifully customised gems at home, right on your desk, grown by your creativity and imagination. Striding forward, we will continue to transform more industries with our interdisciplinary collaborations.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.