Satori launches ST1600 DLP 3D printing system

× Expand Satori

UK-based 3D printing vendor Satori has announced the launch of its flagship ST1600 professional system.

As the company makes its entry into the additive manufacturing industry, it has also announced a partnership programme that has been designed to enable collaboration with ‘global innovators and creatives’ across design and manufacturing sectors.

The ST1600 is a desktop Digital Light Processing platform that is said to be suitable for application primarily in the dental industry, as well as other industrial markets. It is equipped with a 192 x 120 x 120 mm build envelope, a UV protection lid and is supported by a range of 3D printing resins. These materials can be harnessed to produce parts like aligner moulds, surgical guides, patient presentation models and investment casting moulds, with Satori promising parts printed at low costs and fast speeds.

× Expand Satori

Currently, Satori is a four-strong team made up of CEO Chengxi Wang, a mechanical engineer, a customer service engineer and a marketing & PR officer. As the company brings its first 3D printing product to market, it will also be looking to partner with a range of designers and manufacturers to ‘make an impact and solve problems traditional manufacturing might not be able to.’

“3D printing is becoming more crucial now than ever in the current pandemic world. Increasingly, industries are turning to 3D printing to resolve supply chain disruption and achieve their targets in a more customised and efficient way,” commented Wang. “We strive to not just sell high-quality professional machines, but most importantly, we wish to empower creativity and act as a problem solver for our clients. We do this by providing advice on how to maximise the machines' capacity to facilitate their business. We look forward to partnering with innovators to solve issues from all areas whether it be technology, medicine, sports, arts or lifestyle.”