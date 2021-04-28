Hexagon and Authentise collaborate to digitise every step of the 3D printing workflow

× Expand Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division and Authentise partner to make additive manufacturing more predictable, repeatable and traceable. (Image credit: Hexagon)

A new partnership between Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division and Authentise is set to make additive manufacturing more predictable, repeatable and traceable through end-to-end software solutions which digitise "every step" of the AM workflow.

The two companies believe the technical challenges of connecting and applying data from design, manufacturing operations, materials properties and inspection have inhibited the ability to consistently apply AM to new designs. New solutions created through this new alliance will apply Statistical Process Control (SPC) with Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods to mitigate waste and quality issues during the design phase and improve the repeatability of AM processes through either on-site or global operations.

Andre Wegner, CEO, Authentise said: "We are excited to combine Hexagon's solutions with our open workflow management engine to offer a unique end-to-end solution platform. Integrating data from Hexagon’s best-of-breed software and sensors helps deliver a seamless experience for users, automation across their process, and unlocks the ability to learn from data. This partnership represents a step change for the industry – together we’re delivering the integrated digital thread for additive manufacturing that customers have sought for so long."

This collaboration is said to have been made possible by a shared interest in open architectures which integrate data and automate workflows between Hexagon’s AM applications and third-party equipment and software. In a joint press release, Authentise was described as “a key partner” in Hexagon´s open AM ecosystem due to its open manufacturing execution system tailored to the specific needs of AM.

Mathieu Pérennou, Global Business Development Director Additive Manufacturing, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division added: "Together with Authentise, we are building a next-generation framework for our customers to manage flexible, fully digitized production workflows in private cloud environments. For manufacturers, AM is a complex and changing market with many excellent tools, printers and materials to apply. We believe our open and flexible systems will enable us to respond quickly to customer’s needs and integrate with their unique environments. This will connect the data flow and help streamline their workflows in all stages of the AM process – before, during and after production and support their specific standards or compliance needs."

