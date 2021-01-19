Keystone Industries dental 3D printing resins made available on Nexa3D's NXE platform

× Expand Nexa Keystone

Nexa3D has announced that Keystone Industries’ 3D printing dental resins will be made available on its NXE 400 stereolithography platforms.

The companies say they have aligned in order to deliver the ‘highest productivity, precision and performance 3D printing solutions’ by combining their respective dental, photopolymer and 3D printing expertise.

Keystone, excluding its KeySplint Soft Clear resin for Carbon printers, has made available its entire KeyPrint range of 3D printing dental materials. Among the KeyPrint portfolio is KeySplint Soft, an FDA-cleared night guard resin; KeyModel Ultra, a resin for next-generation dental and orthodontic models; as well the KeyGuide and KeyTray materials. These materials will be made accessible via Nexa3D’s expanding global channels, while there are several other laboratory materials currently under development which may be made available to Nexa3D users once market-ready.

“We are thrilled to tailor our entire portfolio of KeyPrint resins for Nexa3D, a company that is fast emerging as an additive polymer market leader,” commented Keystone Dental President Ira Rosenau. “During our extensive internal optimisation and validation testing, we confirmed the NXE 400 produces outstanding quality prints at high volumes, making it an ideal additive manufacturing partner for the dental industry. We expect Nexa3D users to have an outstanding experience with our growing line of KeyPrint resins.”

“We are excited to partner with a company of the calibre and reputation of Keystone to jointly advance the range of available functional and affordable dental solutions for labs and practitioners,” added Avi Reichental, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “At Nexa3D, we are committed to advancing 3D printing performance and productivity through internal innovations and external collaborations. We are particularly pleased to partner with Keystone to bring our combined portfolio of 3D printing dental solutions to market, delivering new levels of speed, productivity and efficiency to the dental industry.”

