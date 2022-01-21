3D People launches smart factory expansion plans to build the company’s 3D printing accessibility

× Expand 3D People Beijing stadium model printed in SLS.

3D People have announced its growing its business with the launch of expansion plans that will see it compete with some of the world’s leading manufacturing businesses.

The 3D Printing service company, which has a vision to make 3D printing more accessible, announced its move to a 9,000 square foot purpose-built smart factory in Woolwich, London.

This will be accompanied by a series of investments in new technologies including a HP Multi Jet Fusion 5210 printer - allowing the company to quickly turnaround more durable, accurate and competitively priced parts - as well as offering more automated post-processing technology to help achieve its ambition of becoming a fully operational Industry 4.0 factory.

Company founders Sasha Bruml and Felix Manley say the investments will drive their continued mission to ‘humanise’ 3D printing with simple, affordable and stress-free online ordering processes.

Bruml said: "Our aim is to empower more people to create innovative products so achieving our goal to expand has been especially rewarding." The new facility and 3D printing technologies and equipment will not only help the company realise its vision to make manufacturing accessible but will also allow it to meet its 10-year growth plans and further develop its service offering, aligning it with some of the world’s biggest 3D printing bureaus.”

The owners met in 2013 while they were studying at Central Saint Martins and were inspired by the number of possibilities and effects that digital manufacturing offered but were most interested in what was happening in the 3D printing market.

After learning more about the challenges in gaining access to the industry, they both saw an opportunity to break down the barriers with new processes for people wanting to use the technology and began by working on projects for fellow students.

Since graduating, they have grown their team to ten members and have successfully incorporated one of the largest-volume Selective Laser Sintering printers in London, with specialised polyShot finishing equipment.

They have also collaborated on work with leading brands including Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover and many more.

Manley added: “The challenges we faced initially taught us that we needed to offer a more human experience and share our know-how to enable easier access to innovation, no matter what a customer’s knowledge of 3D printing is. Our track record and expansion plans demonstrate that this is an approach that is both wanted and needed in the industry and we will continue to develop our knowledge and service in this rapidly evolving sector.”

