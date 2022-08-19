3D Systems announces appointment of Dr. Toby Cosgrove and Dr. Bon Ku as members of its Medical Advisory Board

× Expand 3D Systems Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku

3D Systems announced on August 18 the appointments of Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Bon Ku, Director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku become the fourth and fifth members of 3D Systems’ recently established Medical Advisory Board (MAB). The two join former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, and former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin as members of the advisory board.

The primary mission of the board is to provide strategic input, guidance and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine.

Dr. Cosgrove has been affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic healthcare system for nearly 50 years. He served as President and CEO from 2004 to 2017 and is currently an Executive Advisor to the Clinic.

As President and CEO, Dr. Cosgrove oversaw a 6 billion USD annual revenue institution comprised of the Cleveland Clinic, over 20 Ohio-based hospitals, family health centres and surgical facilities, as well as Cleveland Clinic affiliates in other U.S. states and internationally.

Dr. Cosgrove was a cardiac surgeon in Cleveland and served as Chairman of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery from 1989 to 2004 at the clinic. He has performed over 22,000 operations over the course of his career.

Dr. Bon Ku has enjoyed a career as both a practicing medical clinician and as a proponent of using technology-based innovations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. Dr. Ku is the Marta and Robert Adelson Professor of Medicine and Design at Thomas Jefferson University as well as an emergency physician at the University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Dr. Ku has used modern technological tools such as virtualisation, digital modelling, prototyping and additive manufacturing. He is the co-founder and Director of Thomas Jefferson University’s Health Design Lab. The lab works with medical students, researchers and physicians to develop new medical devices and innovative design concepts for the healthcare sector.

The Health Design Lab led by Dr. Ku features a clinical 3D printing and bioprinting lab and is home to the JeffSolves MedTech initiative. This serves as a centre for the incubation and commercialisation of new medical technologies.

Dr. Ku has written a number of peer-reviewed publications focusing on the application of 3D-printed medical devices and digital models to improve surgical outcomes, optimise treatments and make advancements in personalised medicine.

3D Systems President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves said: “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku to our Medical Advisory Board. These two professionals have impeccable track records of combining hands-on medical practise experience with a clear passion for utilising innovative approaches and modern technology to transform healthcare outcomes.”

Graves continued, saying: “Both Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku will be uniquely positioned to advise 3D Systems as we build a world-class regenerative medicine business and pursue 3D printing-based advancements in areas such as accelerated pharmaceutical development, human tissue and organ printing, medical device innovation and personalised medicine.”

There have been a lot of acquisitions from major 3D printing companies so far in 2022, with 3D Systems among those to have added new strings to its bow. The company recently acquired material jetting firm dp polar, while taking over both Titan Robotics and Kumovis earlier in the year.

3D Systems also recently announced a partnership with Fleet Space Technologies, and produced parts for the Alpine F1 team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

