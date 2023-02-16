3D Systems announces Regenerative Tissue Program for surgical reconstruction

× Expand 3D Systems/ United Therapeutics 3D printed trachea model from 3D Systems

3D Systems has announced its Regenerative Tissue Program which it hopes will provide an ‘unparalleled’ solution for surgical procedures requiring reconstruction.

The company says it has established the programme as a result of achieving significant progress in developing next generation bioprinting solutions for 3D printed solid organs.

The development is allowing 3D Systems to construct vascularised, patient-specific living human tissues.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO, 3D Systems said: “The level of innovation we’ve been able to unlock with our solutions for regenerative medicine is allowing us to deliver an unmatched level of complexity and precision. We’re proud of the progress we’re making in the development of bioprinting solutions for human organs including lung, liver, and kidney.

“With this as the foundation, combined with the expertise gained through years of experience in the manufacturing of personalised medical implants, we have quickly moved into the development of patient-specific human tissues that can dramatically alter how patient care is delivered.”

3D Systems is developing an acellular biointegrative scaffold to regenerate adipose tissue. This scaffold can be combined with intraoperative cellularisation with adipose cells harvested from the patient during surgery. This results in a regenerative scaffold that mimics the patient’s anatomy and physiology to help deliver improved surgical outcomes, addressing the clinical need for a long-term reconstructive solution tissue applications according to 3D Systems.

The company will leverage its VSP surgical planning solutions to plan and design the patient-specific solutions to help improve surgical outcomes and elevate patient experience. According to 3D Systems, the company has worked with surgeons, including plastic reconstructive surgeons for over a decade to plan more than 150,000 patient-specific cases, and manufacture over two million implants and instruments for more than 100 CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices.

By using VSP for the Regenerative Tissue Program, 3D Systems’ biomedical engineers will be able to collaborate with surgeons to design and manufacture biointegrative scaffolds to match the patients anatomy, beginning with the patient’s digital data.

Elsewhere in 3D bioprinting, in January 2023 a research team made up of scientists from the National Eye Institute (NEI), a branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to produce eye tissue that the team says will advance understanding of the mechanisms of blinding diseases.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.