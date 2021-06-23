3D Systems and CollPlant to develop 3D bioprinting solutions for breast reconstruction procedures

× Expand 3D bioprinted soft tissue scaffold with vascularisation channels perfused with red ink designed and produced using 3D Systems' and CollPlant's expertise and solutions.

3D Systems is continuing to push ahead with its bioprinting ambitions this week as the 3D printing pioneer announced the signing of an agreement with CollPlant Biotechnologies to deliver a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.

Building on an existing partnership, this latest development will see the two companies combining expertise in 3D printing, healthcare and bioinks to 3D print soft tissue matrices using plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) to provide better patient outcomes. The soft tissue matrix is intended to support the lower portion of the breast while expanding the implant pocket and providing increased coverage of the implant and can be designed to match the patient’s anatomy.

“In January of this year, we announced our intention to increase the investment in regenerative medicine and focus on developing and commercialising solutions to change how healthcare is delivered and bring substantial benefits to patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & chief executive officer, 3D Systems. “Through this project we’re embarking on with CollPlant, we’re exploring a novel application that could offer a new reconstruction treatment for breast cancer survivors. It’s inspiring to be involved in a project that has the potential to have such a positive impact on the human condition.”

3D Systems says the "unlimited" availability of this plant-based rhCollagen material offers a better alternative to current methods of deriving soft tissue from human cadavers or animals, as is common in the majority of breast reconstruction procedures. The 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix product is designed to meet the required physical and mechanical properties while promoting greater cell infiltration and proliferation by using bioink formulations based on rhCollagen that promote tissue regeneration. The collaborators believe this method will deliver superior performance, consistency and safety due to their plant origin and similarity to natural human collagen.

“We’ve joined forces with 3D Systems to offer a regenerative soft tissue matrix that may significantly increase the addressable market for soft tissue reinforcement in breast implant procedures. A regenerative solution can increase safety, eliminate product variability, and enhance results by promoting new tissue growth,” stated Yehiel Tal, chief executive officer, CollPlant. “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with 3D Systems as part of CollPlant’s strategy as a leader in regenerative medicine.”