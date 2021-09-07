3D Systems hires 3DSIM founder Dr Brent Stucker as Chief Scientist

Dr Brent Stucker, Chief Scientist at 3D Systems.

3D Systems continues to expand its senior leadership team as it announces the hire of Dr Brent Stucker as Chief Scientist.

Stucker joins the company in the newly created role having previously served as Director of Additive Manufacturing and Distinguished Engineer at engineering software developer Ansys. Stucker joined Ansys after the acquisition of 3DSIM in 2017, a software simulation company that he co-founded and led as CEO.

The appointment follows the recent hiring of former EOS CTO Dr David Leigh as Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing in a leadership shuffle which now sees 3D Systems’ co-founder Chuck Hull taking charge of the company’s Regenerative Medicine efforts as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems, commented, “Brent is a rare individual whose intellect, experiences, and technology leadership skills offer a tremendous benefit to a company driven by innovation such as ours. Having focused his distinguished career on additive manufacturing, he will be a key leader for us, helping to not only introduce new technologies but to understand and address the full spectrum of needs that our customers have as they rapidly move AM into full-scale production environments. With Brent now joining Dr. David Leigh, our Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing, as key members of our leadership team, 3D Systems will continue to champion efforts that not only benefit 3D Systems but also advance the entire additive industry.”

In a press release announcing Stucker’s appointment, 3D Systems credits his “distinguished career” covering everything from the development of advanced 3D printing materials and technologies across several markets to software for process control and simulation. The company also notes Stucker’s achievements as founding Chairman of the international standards committee for Additive Manufacturing (ASTM-F42), numerous industry awards, and active involvement with major Government and private agencies focused on the industrialisation and expansion of additive manufacturing.

