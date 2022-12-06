3DOS building ‘world’s largest’ on-demand manufacturing network

× Expand 3DOS

3DOS says it is set to ‘revolutionise’ the 3D printing industry. The company claims that using its new network, anybody can now take a product to market, creating products with close to zero risk, with one-click.

According to the company, the new network ‘empowers’ the 3D creator economy, as with the new system, if a design is not purchased by a consumer, it is not manufactured.

“3DOS has the vision to create the world’s largest peer-to-peer manufacturing network, allowing anyone to upload a design, receive royalties and have it made anywhere in the world. 3DOS instantly connects demand and supply in real-time, so products are made on-demand locally: no waste, no inventory, no international shipping,” said John Dogru, CEO and Founder of 3DOS.

According to 3DOS: “The future of decentralised manufacturing is now.”

3DOS says that in today’s digital world, the conventional system of creating spare parts and holding inventories is ‘outdated’. Centralised production sites, ‘expansive’ warehousing, and the ‘complicated’ logistics of shipping components around the world is not environmentally friendly according to the company, and is not the future.

According to 3DOS, the company believes that as the global supply chain moves to decentralised localised manufacturing, companies need to protect their royalties and guarantee authenticity.

The decision to use NFT-based blockchain technology was made to allow anyone to upload a design, receive royalties, and have it made anywhere in the world on demand, according to 3DOS.

The crowdfunding campaign for the project is launching on StartEngine with Activision founder Kevin Marks and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary.

