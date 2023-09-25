6K Additive awarded five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement with US Army Development Command

× Expand 6K Additive

6K Additive has announced the award of a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from Army Contracting Command in support of US Army Development Command (DEVCOM) for strategic high-performance metal powders.

The BPA supports increased weapons research and development initiatives at DEVCOM and helps meet additional demand for manufacturing of prototypes and small quantity manufacturing for Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP). The BPA can be utilised by entities at Picatinny Arsenal in NJ, Benet Labs in NY, Adelphi Laboratories in MD, and Rock Island Arsenal in IL.

6K Additive’s metal powders will be produced using the company’s proprietary UniMelt microwave plasma platform, which underpins 6K’s capability to source, process, and reclaim scrap components, shop scrap, and used powders for conversion into aerospace-grade metal powders according to the company.

“My experience from my service in the Army provides me with a unique perspective of the agreement. Clearly, there is a benefit to 6K Additive, but, more importantly, this agreement provides the US Army DEVCOM with access to critical materials for additive manufacturing derived from feedstock right here in the US,” said Lieutenant Colonel Peter J. Stambersky.

Stambersky continued: “This agreement further establishes 6K Additive as a trusted partner for powder and as a source for reprocessing retired components from military aircraft and vehicles delivering a closed-loop, secure material supply to the US Army.”

6K’s UniMelt plasma production system is capable of converting high-value metal scrap of numerous forms into high performance metal powders for additive manufacturing, metal injection moulding, and other powder metallurgy production techniques according to the company.

6K says the US Department of Defense will benefit in ‘several ways’ through working with 6K Additive. The benefits include: reducing the risk of dependence on foreign supply; a closed-loop enhanced security; advanced systems faster to the field; and managing costs while maximising quality.

