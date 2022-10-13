Hawk Ridge Systems acquires ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc., expanding its manufacturing reach

× Expand Hawk Ridge Systems Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems has acquired ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. as part of an initative to expand coast-to-coast manufacturing services and solutions.

ACCESS has been providing manufacturing solutions such as CAMWorks software and Markforged 3D printers, for over 30 years. By joining Hawk Ridge Systems, ACCESS says it can take advantage of an even more extensive manufacturing portfolio and 'unmatched' training, services and support.

“Our goal has always been to help customers enhance their manufacturing efforts,” said David Dulong, President of ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. “Hawk Ridge Systems shares that same commitment, and now our customers will have access to a wealth of resources from an industry leader.”

Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems added: “For decades, we have had a passion for putting our customers first. That is a passion we share with the team at ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. We’re excited to welcome their customers and serve them with the tools, training, and resources that Hawk Ridge Systems is known for.”

Hawk Ridge Systems’ manufacturing product line offers end-to-end solutions for 3D design, machining and 3D printing technologies, including SOLIDWORKS CAM, CAMWorks, DelmiaWorks, Markforged and HP 3D printers. Hawk Ridge says that alongside these tools, customers can now use the engineering knowledge that played a role in the company receiving the CAMWorks partner award.

Markforged 3D printers were recently revealed to be in use at Greentown Labs, which is home to various start-ups, including a company creating sustainable air conditioning units. HP recently launched the new Metal Jet S100 machine, which HP’s Global Head and General Manager of 3D Metals Ramon Pastor spoke to TCT about at IMTS 2022 in Chicago.

Hawk Ridge Systems opened a new additive manufacturing centre in San Jose earlier this year, where it showcased the new Markforged FX20 3D printer.

