ADDiTEC launches new ADDiTEC Racing division

× Expand ADDiTEC Racing

ADDiTEC has announced the debut of its latest venture, ADDiTEC Racing. This initiative marks the company’s foray into the world of motorsports, with active participation in the Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy and other related series events across the USA.

The company says that the launch of this new division signifies a strategic move that leverages its expertise in high-performance additive manufacturing technologies. With the recent acquisition of race assets, including vehicles, support trailers, AM systems, and the recruitment of professional drivers, ADDiTEC Racing took part in its first race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida on Feburary 17.

Utilising its liquid metal jetting (LMJ) and laser directed-energy-deposition (LDED) printed parts on its cars, ADDiTEC Racing aims to showcase the capabilities and advantages of its novel technology on the track. Each race event will also feature live demonstrations of automotive part printing, providing a firsthand glimpse into the future of automotive manufacturing.

“We believe that ADDiTEC Racing will not only showcase our technological prowess but also serve as a catalyst for our presence in the automotive sector,” said Brian Matthews, CEO at ADDiTEC. “By competing at the highest level of motorsports and demonstrating the capabilities of our additive manufacturing solutions, we aim to raise awareness and drive adoption of our technology within the industry.”

At Formnext 2023, TCT got a close-up look at ADDiTEC's new Hybrid 3 system, which included liquid metal jetting for the first time since the company's acquisition of Elem Additive from Xerox earlier in the year. The system also includes laser DED 3D printing and CNC machining.