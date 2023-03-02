Additive Manufacturing Users Group awards 2023 scholarships

× Expand AMUG Dr. Les Kalman (left) and Brent Griffith (right)

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of its scholarships.

Dr. Les Kalman, Assistant Professor in restorative dentistry at Western University (London, Ontario, Canada) has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing. Brent Griffith, P.E., is pursuing a Master of Engineering in Additive Manufacturing and Design through Penn State University (State College, Pennsylvania) and has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing.

The scholarships recognise students and educators demonstrating passion and vision for additive manufacturing to advance education and industry. As recipients, Kalman and Griffith will attend the AMUG Conference, where they will take to the stage to present their work on Monday March 20, 2023 at the event in Chicago.

Rajeev Kulkarni, Chair of the AMUG Scholarship Committee, said: “Both of our scholarship winners exemplified a passion for additive manufacturing that was triggered many years ago but has not waned. Beyond that, the committee recognised their visions of changing how things are done coupled with diligence to make the changes a reality.”

Kulkarni added: “This year, we reviewed an almost record number of submissions. We were impressed with the elevated quality of the work. With every passing year, it is becoming increasingly difficult to pick the top scholarship recipients, which indicates the progress made by the additive manufacturing industry.”

Brent Griffith says his passion for AM was ‘ignited’ during his years as an undergraduate, when he received a 3D printer kit as an early graduation gift. Years later, he pursued a master’s degree through Penn State while working at Labconco Corporation, where he manages the company’s AM program.

Brandon Gray, Labconco’s VP of Engineering said: “Brent has turned our world upside down, and we are so much better for it. He has done (and continues to do) an amazing job identifying innovative additive manufacturing solutions to add value to our business. He has demonstrated thought leadership in the field of additive manufacturing."

Griffith’s research through Penn State focuses on health and safety issues resulting from printer emissions. He said: “My hope is to contribute to existing research and help develop or add to the development of standards regarding the safety of printer operations. Ensuring that the printing process is safe in the long term for operators is important for the future of additive manufacturing."

Griffith also makes time to actively mentor and teach youth groups about additive manufacturing and its applications.

Dr. Les Kalman is an assistant professor at Western University, where he teaches and conducts research.

Kalman said: “In all of my teachings, I try to focus on improving the clinical experience through accuracy, efficiency, or communication. That is why 3D printing has become an important component in my teaching.”

Kalman has developed and instructed novel digital dentistry courses, some of which employ an experimental learning hands-on program with digital scanning, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing. The courses educate students and dentists on the advantages of 3D printing and its importance in patient care.

Kalman added: “I am currently involved in research that I feel is pushing and advancing the boundaries of 3D printing and additive manufacturing in dentistry. As a medical (dental) device researcher, additive manufacturing has provided an avenue to fabricate complex geometries and devices that were not previously possible.”

Dr. Yara Hosein, former Director of Operations at ADEISS said: “I have always found Dr. Kalman to be a passionate professor and researcher, innovative in his development of ideas related to the field of dentistry. He possesses research experience, teaching expertise, and an inquisitive and invested interest in the future of additive manufacturing for the dental industry.”

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, founded by Guy's wife, Renee Bourdeau, and financially supported by Cimquest, Inc. since 2019, is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship, founded and financially supported by Randy's former employer, In'Tech Industries, is awarded annually to one educator focusing on additive manufacturing.

