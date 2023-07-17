AIM3D successfully closes funding round ahead of ExAM 510 industrial 3D printer launch

× Expand TCT Magazine AIM3D ExAM 510

AIM3D has successfully completed a new funding round based around existing investors, including the HZG Group and the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The round was completed in order to “effectively leverage” the advantages of the company’s multi-material technology according to AIM3D, and to support the startup as it builds to the launch of the series production of the ExAM 510 industrial 3D printer.

The technology from AIM3D makes commercially available injection moulding granulate usable as a raw material for 3D printing according to the company. AIM3D says that instead of relying on filament, customers are able to continue using the raw material as a granulate after switching technologies.

Clemens Lieberwirth, Co-Founder and CTO of AIM3D said: “With the ExAM 510, we are now on the home stretch. The feedback from our beta customers will be considered in the final series production later this year. With the support from our existing investors, we can, at the same time, take the sales pipeline to the next level and expand our own machine park to rapidly demonstrate our technological capabilities based on specific customer needs.”

Dr. Florian Bechmann, CTO of the HZG Group added: “With respect to the combination of size and chamber temperature, AIM3D is launching an unrivalled 3D printer. In addition to the established applications using plastics, there lies great market potential in the processing of high-performance polymers.”

Gregor Haidl, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF said: “We are pleased to further support AIM3D as a pioneer in the field of granulate 3D printing. The team’s innovation is impressive and it is fascinating to see how the boundaries between injection moulding and 3D printing continue to blur.”

AIM3D says that despite the stronger focus on sales, as a spin-off from the University of Rostock it will also remain active in the field of research and development.

The company filed another basic patient in 2022. With the voxelfill process, material can be injected into volume chambers, filling the voxels and creating a “brick bond” in the component and offsetting the fracture line. AIM3D says that a funded project will begin in the middle of 2023, in which the team will develop and test the innovation on industrial applications.

Lieberwirth added: “Existing AIM3D customers will also benefit from a software relaunch, as the systems on the machines can be updated. The use of our machines should require any firm prior knowledge of 3D printing and should therefore be open to all employees in our customers’ production.”