AM Experts from GM, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, PepsiCo and Harvard to share insights at RAPID + TCT 2023

RAPID + TCT 2023, the largest, most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America is returning to Chicago’s McCormick Place May 2-4, 2023.

A key element of the event alongside over 350 exhibitors and a raft of illuminating keynote and panels is the highly regarded RAPID + TCT Conference that this year numbers over 170 presentations across eight stages.

The entire program has been evaluated and selected by the expert team that is the SME Event Advisors to ensure presentation quality and covers a wide range of subjects from vertical tracks in healthcare, aerospace, defence and automotive to focus sessions on the essential parts of the ecosystem such as design for additive manufacturing, economics, R&D, supply chains, metrology and more.

Attendees will be able to hear firsthand from users such as GM, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, PepsiCo, Lockheed Martin, Nissan, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Gentle Giant Studios, ABB and Cobra Golf.

The program also features the latest cutting-edge research from some of the world’s best including Harvard, University of Dayton, Perdue, Ontario Tech University, Carnegie-Mellon, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Attendees can also take a deep dive into five subjects with intensive workshops in Casting, Building a Business Case, 3D Scanning and Metrology, 3D Printing in Healthcare and Additive Manufacturing Process Development presenter by subject matter experts.

“The 2023 program is the largest ever assembled at RAPID + TCT and the quality of presentation, after being vetted by our superb team of advisors, guarantees there is no sales filler in the program,” said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. “There are genuine takeaways from every one of the papers, and for that reason 2023 offers greater value from an attendee conference pass than ever before. We look forward to welcoming the additive community to Chicago for this unsurpassed learning opportunity.”

Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide.

The three-day event is produced by SME and Rapid News Publications and will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest tech innovations across a swath of industries.

“The exponential growth of Additive Manufacturing continues to disrupt the status quo and unlock potential for manufacturers across the world,” said Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO. “RAPID + TCT has set the stage to showcase innovation, share ideas, and network with industry movers and shakers for more than 30 years, and together we’re forging the future of AM and beyond. Whether you’re a student or an industry professional with decades of experience, the RAPID + TCT community provides insights and opportunities for players of any size in the AM industry. We’re excited to return to the Windy City, which boasts an incredibly large manufacturing sector, and we’re looking forward to another successful event.”

Each day of RAPID + TCT features a keynote presentation along with dozens of thought-leadership panels and interactive presentations from experts and innovators covering AM trends across industries including healthcare, aerospace, defense, automotive, design for additive manufacturing, economics, R&D, supply chains, metrology and more. Topics range from tips on getting started with large-format 3D printing in consumer-goods industries to the impact of micro 3D printing on prototyping and designs in healthcare.

“The additive manufacturing industry continues to progress at pace, with ever more innovation in the new applications we are seeing. RAPID + TCT is the place to see this innovation firsthand, whether it is presented on the extensive exhibition floor or through the stories told by experts in the conference,” said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. “We are looking forward to another successful edition of the most-influential additive manufacturing event in North America!”

