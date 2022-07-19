AM Ventures closes venture capital fund with focus on industrial 3D printing

× Expand AM Ventures Managing Partners AM Ventures Holding GmbH Starnberg, Bayern, Deutschland 21.07.2021 Foto: Tobias Hase

AM Ventures, one of the global leaders in venture capital for additive manufacturing (AM), has announced the final closing of its oversubscribed venture capital fund focused on industrial 3D printing, closing at 100 million EUR hard cap.

The fund has received multi-million investments from well-established family offices, asset managers, SEs and multinational corporations, as well as startup founders who have already been supported by AM ventures.

“The fact that portfolio company founders are now investing in our fund is a great validation of our exceptional effort. We are proud of the high-level commitment and trust from prime investors that support us on our mission to leading sustainable additive revolutions,” said Johann Oberhofer, Co-founder and Managing Partner at AM Ventures.

The team headed by Oberhofer, alongside Arno Held, will continue to support entrepeneurs that aim to transform the world with industrial 3D printing hardware, materials and software.

AM Ventures manages a seed portfolio of 17 companies in six countries on three continents. In 2021, the venture capitalist led three investment rounds in Germany-based companies MetShape and Headmade Materials.

Also included was Switzerland-based Scrona, which in February closed off a 9.6 million USD financing round to support the commercialisation of its micro 3D printing technology.

In 2021 there were also four -follow-on financing rounds with existing portfolio companies, including a 50 million USD Series C investment in US-based Lightforce Orthodontics and a 8.5 million AUD Series A round for Australia-based Conflux Technology.

Arno Held, Co-founder and Managing Partner, said: “We are convinced that startups will continue to be key in providing the innovation required to finally bring the digital world to the real world, and that they will help to produce industrial goods in a sustainable manner and thus strengthen supply chains and tackle climate change.”

