America Makes announces its new project call with half a million available in funding

America Makes has announced its newest project call, The Leveraging Additive for High Velocity Applications (LAVA), which has been provided with $500,000 in funding.

The new project seeks to improve the variances in AM high-velocity product development to help advance its capabilities in the domestic supply chain.

While some progress has been made to demonstrate the role that additive manufacturing plays in high velocity/Mach systems, opportunities are still needed to help gain a better understanding and demonstrate improvements in the area. The LAVA project call is an opportunity to advance these capabilities by examining potential improvements in this area.

Dr Brand Ribic, America Makes Technology Director, said: “We are excited for this opportunity to address these important issues that influence our ability to improve AM product yield. This is an excellent opportunity to collaborate and learn how model-based methods can promote product conformance and the scope of the project call provides our membership a wide range of potential opportunities to evaluate various AM processes and material systems, and we are excited to continue to address the needs of the DoD and the domestic AM supply chain.”

America Makes and Air Force Research Laboratory are seeking responses that develop and demonstrate model-based approaches to mitigate the factors which cause unacceptable variances in final AM product geometry for high velocity applications.

Project proposal submissions are due by 5:00pm (EST) on 4th March and the company is also holding an informal webinar on 3rd February to explain more about the project.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.