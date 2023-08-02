AnkerMake announces launch of M5C system for ‘one-click’ 3D printing

× Expand AnkerMake AnkerMake M5C

AnkerMake, Anker Innovations’ 3D printing brand, has announced the launch of the AnkerMake M5C, a 3D printer which the company says is designed to “easily customise functions” in one click. Using the AnkerMake app, users can customise single-click, double-click, and long-press actions.

The company says that printing, re-printing, levelling, homing, pausing, or stopping the printer can be accomplished with one click.

“AnkerMake is dedicated to empowering artists, inventors, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts with a practical and seamless tool to breathe life into their brilliant ideas and make it real,” said Frank Zhu, General Manager of AnkerMake. “With a focus on user-friendliness, the AnkerMake M5C combines exceptional print speed with outstanding print quality for simple accessibility at all levels of skill and experience.”

The M5C includes a 49-point automatic bed levelling system, which AnkerMake says simplifies the calibration process and ensures precise prints. The PEI magnetic plate provides a “flexible, yet stable” surface for easy removal of completed 3D printed materials according to the company.

The M5C uses AnkerMake’s PowerBoost 2.0 technology for motion control and printing speeds of up to 500mm/s and acceleration of up to 5000mm/s2. AnkerMake says the aluminium alloy base adds stability and reduces machine jitter, while ensuring the extruder and dual Z-axis design maintain 0.1mm printing precision at high speeds.

AnkerMake says that the M5C was developed with wear-resistant components, including an all-metal hotend that can reach temperatures of up to 300°C.

The AnkerMake M5C 3D printer is available to purchase in the U.S., or available to pre-order in the UK.