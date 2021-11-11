ARBURG establishes new additive manufacturing subsidiary

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG Inside the Arburg Freeformer Service Klappe, freeformer 300-3X

Plastics processing machinery specialist ARBURG has announced it is merging all of its additive manufacturing activities under a newly formed new subsidiary ARBURGadditive GmbH + Co KG.

The company, based in Lossburg, Germany, says the move emboldens its belief in the “significance and future potential” AM holds as a “key supplementary production method in plastic processing.” It follows the acquisition of polymer extrusion 3D printer developer innovatiQ, formerly German RepRap, last year which, together with its flagship Freeformer additive manufacturing technology, ARBURG aims to strengthen its play in the AM business with while “paving a path towards a successful future.”

The subsidiary is to be led by Dr Victor Roman who will join the company as Managing Director on December 1st. Roman will bring over two decades of experience in development, sales, and AM to the role.

Throughout 2022, ARBURG's Plastic Freeforming business will switch over to the new company while innovatiQ GmbH + Co KG, along with its Fused Filament Fabrication and Liquid Additive Manufacturing processes, will remain an independent company based in Feldkirchen, near Munich.

Arburg first introduced its first Freeformer AM system back in 2013. Its Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) process uses commercially available plastic granules and flexible droplet discharge to produce functional parts with a combination of hard and soft properties.

