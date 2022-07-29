ASICS launches new 3D printed sandal optimised for comfort and cooling to help athletes’ recovery

× Expand ASICS ASICS ACTIBREEZE 3D SANDAL

ASICS has launched the ACTIBREEZE 3D SANDAL, a 3D printed piece of footwear that has a geometric structure, made possible through a parametric design method and advanced 3D printing technology.

The product is designed to deliver comfort and protection for the wearer. The geometric, open lattice structure delivers cooling and breathability, with the sandal proven to keep temperature and humidity levels on-foot lower than other recovery sandals. The extra wide base provides a soft, stable platform.

The features combine to optimise athletes’ recovery and to ensure they are ready to go again and perform at their peak. This product marks the first venture by ASICS into the after performance space.

AJ Andrassy, General Manager of Product Management, Performance Running Footwear Division at ASICS, said: “We’ve had the super shoe and the super spike. Now it’s time for the super sandal.”

Talking about the reasons for the ASICS move into this space, Andrassy added: “The Actibreeze 3D Sandal represents our belief that innovation in sports footwear shouldn’t be limited to what the athlete wears when competing or training.”

Genki Hatano, Lead Researcher at Future Creation Department, ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) who oversaw the parametric design, said: “This sandal is quite unlike anything we’ve created before.

ASICS Athlete wearing ACTIBREEZE 3D SANDAL

The sandal appeared for the first time at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which were held in Oregon. It was worn by athletes such as Valarie Allman, Eiki Takahashi and Mohamed Katir.

Hatano added: “Its unique design provides structural integrity while still having an ability to be morphed parametrically. The result is a sandal that provides the right amount of porousness, combining breathability and resilience to deliver optimised levels of softness and support.”

Hatano also spoke about what future goals are in mind for ASICS, saying that this new product moves the brand closer to a future where a shoe can freely morph its form to fit the profile of the wearer.

