Athena Manufacturing announces rebrand to A3D Manufacturing

Athena Manufacturing, a 3D printing company, has announced it is rebranding to A3D Manufacturing with a new logo, look, and tagline to “introduce new possibilities” for its customers and business. The company says that as A3D Manufacturing, the company can serve customers beyond Phoenix, providing “years of expertise and turnkey 3D manufacturing solutions” to a national market.

The company says that its new tagline, “Where Ideas take Shape”, embodies its “continued commitment” to bringing cutting-edge products to customers and transforming abstract concepts into tangible solutions.

“Rebranding as A3D Manufacturing will open many more possibilities for us,” said Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing. “It allows us to continuously evaluate our mission and add bleeding-edge technologies and expertise to our portfolio, so our customers can harness these new capabilities to grow their business. A3D Manufacturing is truly where ideas take shape.”

The company says the rebranding allows it to provide a more exceptional customer experience from prototype to production, and that customers can expect the same processes, standards and high-quality products and services that bring innovations to life.

A3D Manufacturing has been specialising in creating custom plastic and metal components since 2019, and says it will continue to be a certified 3D printing service provider, serving industries such as aerospace, military and defence, life science, transportation and consumer products.

A3D Manufacturing is a certified HP Digital Manufacturing Partner (DMP) and recently added the HP 5420W printer that prints white, functional parts, and a Stratasys FDM printer to its portfolio.