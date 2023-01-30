Axial3D opens new medical 3D printing centre of excellence

× Expand Axial3D Stratasys 3D printers installed at Axial3D facility

Axial3D has announced the opening of its new medical 3D printing centre of excellence in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The ‘state-of-the-art’ facility will be dedicated to advancing the use of 3D printing for hospitals, medical device manufacturers, and medical research companies.

The facility will be powered by Axial3D’s cloud-based segmentation service which turns 2D medical images into patient-specific 3D models. The company says the facility will provide even more hospitals and medical device manufacturers easy access to accurate, realistic 3D printed anatomical models.

Using 3D printing technology from Stratasys, Axial3D produces models for pre-surgical planning, simulation, device testing, patient-specific device design amongst others. The new centre will also be able to provide models that mimic human tissue and bone and provide ‘unmatched clinical versatility, repeatability, and accuracy’ for healthcare professionals and medical device companies according to Axial3D.

“When I founded Axial3D, our goal was to make patient-specific care routine and our new centre will allow us to help more clinicians and surgeons improve patient outcomes and provide medical device companies an affordable way to accelerate their patient specific programs,” CSO and Founder of Axial3D Daniel Crawford said. “The opening of our new Medical 3D Printing Centre of Excellence represents a significant milestone for our company and for the field of medicine, allowing us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology.”

The ‘grand opening’ of the Medical 3D Printing Centre of Excellence took place on January 30, 2023, and featured tours of the facility, demonstrations of the equipment and presentations by Axial3D staff as well as experts in the field.

In November 2023, Axial3D received a 10m USD investment from Stratasys to support the mainstream adoption of 3D printed anatomic models.

