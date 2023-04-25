BASF Forward AM to highlight new Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine at RAPID + TCT 2023

BASF Forward AM will be introducing its new software solution, the Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine, which allows users access to a program designed to explore different lattice geometries and implement them into product design cycles according to the company.

The solution, powered by Hyperganic, offers a range of lattice patterns, each of which has been tested and validated for different application groups says BASF. At the RAPID + TCT event, information about the new software as well as materials and parts will be on display at booth #2445.

The Forward AM booth will also be home to a workshop on Tuesday May 2, where guests can try out the software for themselves. There will also be a talk at booth #4230 with Florian Fischer, Head of Service and Solutions at BASF Forward, and Stijn Paridaens, CEO of Ziggzagg, who will be demonstrating the software.

BASF Forward AM says that with the new software, users can access a lattice library. Users can then choose the lattice that best suits their part requirements and input the information into the software tool to create a digital overview of the mechanical properties.

After inputting the desired application area, the software finds lattice designs validated for similar use cases, then uses comprehensive modelling to automatically generate lattice parts that fit the user’s design parameters according to the company. Using Hyperganic’s assembly-level voxel engine, the lattice parts are generated and modulated in seconds says the company.

In a press release about the announcement, BASF Forward AM highlighted three key points that it the Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine brings. Making the software easy to use, making it work, and making it affordable.

RAPID + TCT takes place from May 2-4 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.