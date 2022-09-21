BMF announces initiative to develop and incubate new products enabled by projection micro-stereolithography

× Expand BMF BMF 3D printers

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has announced today the opening of a new research and development centre in San Diego, California.

The BMF Research Institute is being formed specifically to develop and incubate end-product ideas that are enabled by BMF’s micro-3D printing platform.

BMF’s Projection Micro Stereolithography was developed to fulfil needs in the additive manufacturing market that it says were not sufficiently addressed by incumbent technologies. These are parts that are typically on the centimetre scale, with tolerance requirements often in the lower tens of micron range.

“After being in the market for a few years, we now see that there are multiple end-products that are uniquely enabled by our platform,” said John Kawola, CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication. “We are currently working with researchers, product designers and other collaboration partners on new product ideas.”

“We recently raised additional capital to continue the development of our platform. But these funds will also be used for end-product development and commercialisation,” Kawola added. “We expect these two legs will be complimentary to each other with the broader goal of unleashing the power of additive manufacturing in micro-manufacturing.”

The efforts will be led by Dr. Chunguang Xia, CTO and Co-founder of BMF. The new centre will engage in research and engineering with cooperation with other BMF’s engineering groups and research centres in Shenzen, Chongqing, Tokyo and Boston.

BMF first began shipping systems in 2018, and according to the company, over 300 of its micro 3D printing products have since been adopted worldwide. The systems are used for prototyping, development, research and production qualification. BMF says that the segments that have most embraced the platform are in fields such as electronics, optics/photonics, medical devices, microfluidics and life sciences.

Kawola spoke to TCT at this years RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, speaking about the potential of the company's technology.

