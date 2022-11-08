BMF unveils microArch S350, its highest throughput microscale 3D printer

× Expand Boston Micro Fabrication BMF microArch S350

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has unveiled the microArch S350, the latest addition to its line-up of industrial grade micro-precision 3D printers.

This new version of its 25µm resolution system offers the highest throughput in the BMF portfolio, and according to the company combines high part quality with the print speed required for end-part production.

The microArch S350 is built on BMF’s patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, a technique that allows for rapid photopolymerisation of layers of liquid polymer using a flash of UV light at micro-scale resolution. With a larger build volume of 100 x 100 x 50mm, and fewer projection zones to improve speed, the printer can be used in the production environment or labs to print both micro-scale parts with high resolution features or small parts requiring high accuracy or precision.

According to BMF, a new automated lateral membrane shift enables easier part removal or integration with a robotic arm, resulting in increased automation and ease of use for end-part production. The company says that additional capabilities include automated resin fill and adjustment, a laser displacement sensor, and an advanced roller that spreads layers at greater speed.

The microArch S350 is compatible with a growing portfolio of engineering and ceramic resins suitable for end-use parts, including two new materials to coincide with the launch of the new system. One of the new materials is BMF MED (powered by 3D Systems), a rigid amber material for applications requiring biocompatibility, translucency and/or thermal resistance. BMF says it can provide parts with crisp details that can be sterilised and tested at high temperatures over 100°C.

The other new material is LOCTITE 3D 3955, a high-performance halogen-free flame retardant UL94-V0 high modulus photopolymer resin. The company says this material is printable at 60°C.

Since the global launch of the microArch system in February 2020, BMF says that more than 200 customer locations around the world have installed the micro 3D printers for prototyping, research and development. BMF says that its technology allows industries that are driven to miniaturise such as electronics, optics/photonics, medical devices, microfluidics and life sciences, are able to innovate in new ways that were previously impossible.

“BMF has become the industry leader for printing small and micro-sized parts requiring high resolution, accuracy and precision in the 2µm and 10µm resolution spaces. Now we’re bringing that experience to an even wider range of end-use applications at the 25µm level,” said John Kawola, CEO of BMF. “While this printer is geared more toward industrial customers that need faster throughput, greater volume, and more automation, the result is still best-in-class part quality compared to other DLP platforms and we cannot wait to see what our customers accomplish with it.”

“As one of BMF’s first customers, we’ve been excited by the performance of their high-resolution 3D printing solution. Most recently we have been evaluating BMF's first-generation microArch P150, and it has delivered accuracy that is not attainable by any other system we have used within our additive lab. With its high part quality and throughput suitable for production, as well as the ability to print a wider variety of materials, the microArch S350 has become a critical tool in printing high-resolution connectors,” added Xiaoming Luo, Principal 3D Printing Engineer, Aerospace, Defence, and Marine (AD&M) at TE Connectivity. "We feel the microArch S350 gives TE the ability to produce very high resolution connectors for our customers.”

BMF will be showcasing the microArch S350 and demonstrating the printing of parts in BMF MED and LOCTITE 3955 at Formnext 2022 later this month.

Kawola spoke to TCT at this years RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, where he discussed the potential of the company's technology.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.