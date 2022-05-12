BOFA to introduce new filtration system for high-temp 3D printing at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Laura Griffiths 3D PrintPRO HT

BOFA International is set to demonstrate its capabilities in the additive manufacturing next week with the launch of a new AM-focused technology at RAPID + TCT.

On booth Booth #4022, the portable fume extraction and filtration specialist will introduce a new patented technology designed specifically for high temperature 3D printing processes. Thought to be a market first, the 3D PrintPRO HT has been designed to filter particulate and high temperature gases emitted by 3D printers that process polymers at up to 932oF. BOFA says the system will address challenges associated with removing extremely hot airborne fume, gases and nanoparticles from high temperature systems. The 3D PrintPRO HT provides filtration without compromising the temperature, while also protecting the operator’s safety at the end of the print cycle during the chamber purge process.

Katrina Clemens, General Manager, BOFA Americas, Inc commented: “This is another market innovation that is keeping pace with advances in 3D print technology. It enables businesses to benefit from the utilisation of high-performance polymers, while contributing to workplace atmosphere management. Furthermore, it helps optimise their investment in equipment as the 3D PrintPRO HT helps to protect the equipment as oily residue from high performance filaments often coats the print chamber or printer components.”

BOFA says the 3D PrintPRO HT employs advanced electronics components, thermal insulation and innovative air management to deliver high levels of filtration in chamber environments up to 230oF (110oC). This marks a 50% increase in temperature over other models in BOFA’s 3D PrintPRO range.

Clemens continued: “We know that high temperature 3D printers are increasingly in demand for the quality and diverse range of products they create – everything from medical devices and aeronautical components to bicycles and sports equipment – and the 3D PrintPRO HT will help facilitate the wider adoption of this technology.”

