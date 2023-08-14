Catalysis Additive Tooling expands into Europe with licensing of its 3D printed tooling the technology

× Expand Catalysis Additive Tooling/innoCast

Catalysis Additive Tooling has announced the licensing of its 3D printed tooling technology to innoMold, based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Operating under the name Catalysis Additive Tooling GmbH, Catalysis says that innoMold will spearhead tool manufacturing using the technology, commencing operations in October 2023.

The 3D printing technology from Catalysis will be incorporated by innoMold in thermoforming, seat foam manufacturing, jigs and fixtures, and will substantially reduce tooling costs and manufacturing time according to Catalysis.

“I’m thrilled to announce the licensing of our 3D printed tooling technology in Europe. The remarkable company culture and determination exhibited by innoMold make them an ideal partner for Catalysis as we aim to strengthen our global leadership position in 3D tooling applications,” said Darrell Stafford, President and CEO of Catalysis Additive Tooling.

Jean-Christophe Figueroa, CEO of Catalysis Additive Tooling GmbH added: “Adding this state-of-the-art tooling technology to our existing 3D printing solutions portfolio marks a significant milestone for innoMold. The innovative spirit and customer-centric approach of the Catalysis team align seamlessly with our company culture.”

Catalysis was founded in 2016 by Stafford, alongside the company's Director of Business Development Rick Shibko. The company says that during those seven years, it has successfully manufactured over 1,300 tools, and served over 110 customers.

innoMold, an affiliate of the innoCast Group, established in 2003, is managed by Dr. Thomas Bettermann, Jean-Christophe Figueroa, and Ekkehard Petzold, all of whom have experience in the automotive sector according to the company. The innoCast Group says its companies have delivered over 50,000 parts made with in-house 3D printed tools to 250 customers across 24 countries during its existence.

