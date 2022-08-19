CELLINK establishes Centre of Excellence in India with a focus on 3D bioprinting

× Expand CELLINK

CELLINK, a global leader in the developing of 3D bioprinters, and The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are partnering to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 3D bioprinting in Bengaluru, India.

The CoE, the first of its kind in the area, will be housed at the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at IISc.

The Centre of Excellence will provide access to 3D bioprinting systems, enabling researchers to accelerate their work across critical applications with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes.

“We are excited to host this CoE in the institute, which will help to initiate cutting-edge research in an emerging field of technology with immense potential to benefit human health,” said Professor Narendra Dixit, Chairperson of BSSE.

3D bioprinting is the application of additive manufacturing techniques to live cells, growth factors and/or biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts, often with the aim to mimic natural tissue characteristics.

A wide range of bioprinting techniques and biomaterials are covered by 3D bioprinting. It can currently be used to print tissue and organ models that help research drugs and potential treatments.

Several CELLINK 3D bioprinters will be housed at the new CoE. It will serve as a hub for several research initiatives and training activities within the technology. IISc and CELLINK will work together to conduct workshops aimed at providing researchers within the institute, and elsewhere, the skills necessary to utilise 3D bioprinting.

The two groups will also undertake and advise on research projects across multiple applications spanning the fields of tissue engineering, drug discovery, material science and regenerative/personalised medicine. The CoE will have a focus on work around the heart, bone cartilage and cancer.

“It’s an honour to collaborate with one of the most prominent science institutes in India. India has long been at the forefront of scientific discovery, and with the exceptional talent and deep-rooted passion to translate research from the benchtop to the clinic, we are confident that this Centre of Excellence will make a lasting impact on the progress within research in the fields of heart, bone, cartilage and cancer,” said Cecilia Edebo, CEO of CELLINK.

Bengaluru is also home to a new state-of-the-art 3D printing facility at Bengaluru Airport City. The facility houses a production centre and an experience zone that will train individuals and students in 3D printing. It will also be an incubation centre for those who want to ideate new solutions.

