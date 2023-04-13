Cleveland start-up develops microplastic-filtering technology using Formlabs 3D printing

× Expand Formlabs Form 3+ Basic Package

CLEANR, a start-up based out of Cleveland, Ohio, is creating microplastic-filtration technology, and has accelerated the development of its solutions for washing machine manufacturers with early access to the new Formlabs Automation Ecosystem.

The platform is said to enable new levels of 3D printing productivity through a “highly scalable and automated workflow” that can produce back-to-back 3D prints 24/7 with minimal human intervention according Formlabs. The platform will allow CLEANR to accelerate the introduction of its new microplastic-filtering solutions.

CLEANR says that wastewater from washing machines is the world’s largest source of microplastic pollution and has come under growing regulation in Europe and North America. The company explains that governments are enacting legislature that will mandate washing machine manufacturers to outfit appliances with microplastic-filtering devices to prevent the flow of harmful microplastics into waterways, ecosystems and food chains.

“3D printing technology plays a pivotal role in how we’re helping washing machine manufacturers address complex microplastic-filtering specifications, testing standards, space constraints, and cost challenges as they move quickly to address new regulations,” said Chip Miller, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of CLEANR. “Formlabs technology enables us to render extremely high-quality prototypes for them in a matter of hours or days, instead of weeks or months, in order to adapt our solution for diverse appliance designs.”

In addition to using Formlabs 3D printing technology to customise CLEANR filtering solutions for manufacturers, CLEANR is also using it to develop new features and additional products for its platform filtration technology.

David Dillman, CLEANR co-founder and Chief Technology Officer said: “Technology innovation is crucial in the race to eliminate microplastics from our oceans, food supplies and drinking water. Having early access to Formlabs’ advanced 3D printing capabilities will help us maintain the lead position in microplastics filtration and accelerate our expansion into in-home water filters, dishwashers, dryers, industrial laundry, and beyond.”

According to American Oceans, a campaign dedicated to the restoration, protection and preservation of the health of oceans, 92% of plastic pollution found on the oceans surface is microplastic. The organisation says that studies have also found the concentration of microplastics on the ocean floor to be increasing, and that there is an estimated 14 billion tons of microplastics in the ocean today.

The Formlabs Automation Ecosystem was announced in January 2023, and includes Form Auto, which is said to enable automated 24/7 printing with automatic part removal so users can level up production and reduce labour. When parts are complete, Form Auto seamlessly removes finished parts from the Build Platform 2 using the patented Quick Release Technology, and starts the next print in the queue as soon as possible. This works with Form 3 or Form 3+ 3D printers.

