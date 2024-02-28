CRP USA announces new CEO Chris Brewster

× Expand CRP USA

CRP USA, a U.S.-based company specialising in advanced 3D printing services with the Windform family of high-performance composites, has announced the appointment of Chris Brewster as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Brewster joins CRP USA with a background at various manufacturing companies within space, aerospace, military, medical, research, and industrial markets. With a track record of growth and innovation according to CRP, Chris has led several manufacturers to grow ‘many times their size’ and enter into new and exciting markets.

During his time at Cornell Dublier, he led projects to align the business to customer needs, introduce new products in new markets, and work with public and private entities to advance the technology and development of Nuclear Fusion Energy.

CRP USA says that Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will propel the company to new heights.

“Under Chris’s leadership, we will continue to prioritise customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability in everything we do,” says the CRP USA team. “We believe that Chris’s strategic vision and leadership will enable us to not only meet but exceed your expectations. His passion for customer centric business management aligns perfectly with our mission to grow in the additive manufacturing world of innovative and demanding applications by pushing the boundaries of the manufacturing services offered. We are confident that his leadership will drive us toward even greater success, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

In March 2023, it was announced that CRP USA had produced 3D printing components for the Portland State Aerospace Society’s OreSat0 CubeSat, which launched into orbit in 2021.