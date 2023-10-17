CurifyLabs launches 3D printing solution for personalised medicine

× Expand CurifyLabs

Finnish healthtech company CurifyLabs has announced the launch of what it says is the first in the world GMP (good manufacturing practice) produced Pharma Inks for 3D printable medicines. CurifyLabs says this provides a novel solution for producing patient-tailored and personalised medicines in pharmacies and hospitals.

CurifyLabs’ Pharma Kit, including automated 3D printing technology and printable pharmaceutical inks, enables wider adoption of personalised medicine, resulting in better future care for patients with different needs according to the company.

CurifyLabs says that the demand for personalised medicine is increasing in healthcare. Genetic differences, age, gender, allergies, and disabilities can all affect how individuals react to medication. The company says that mass production of medicine and standardised dosages can lead to ineffective treatments, side effects, and significant health risks for certain patients.

“There is a significant need for scalable and practical methods to produce customised drugs that precisely match a patient’s needs. We are thrilled to introduce the world’s first Pharma Ink for 3D printing of drugs and offer a solution for producing personalised medicines in pharmacies and hospitals efficiently and safely. This enables wider drug availability and better care for people with various medical conditions, particularly those in vulnerable situations where personalised treatment is the only option,” said Charlotta Topelius, CEO and Co-Founder of CurifyLabs.

CurifyLabs says that currently, compounding, which is the preparation of personalised drug treatments, is done manually in pharmacies. Pharmacists measure and mix different ingredients to create medications tailored to specific patient requirements. The company says that while this practice ensures customisation, it often comes at the cost of time and potential human errors, compromising efficiency and patient safety.

To address the challenges that hinder the wider adoption of personalised medicines, CurifyLabs has developed the Pharma Kit, which it says allows for the production of personalised medicines onsite in pharmacies. CurifyLabs says that with its Pharma Printer and Pharma Inks, pharmacists have access to a library of printable inks for fast 3D printing in compliance with regulatory requirements for the field.

Catharina Kern, Pharmacist at Münster University Hospital said: “Pharmacy-tailored drug manufacturing is very laborious and involves manual work steps. We have been waiting for this type of technology.”

“Pharmaceutical 3D printing automates the time-consuming manual compounding process, enabling pharmacists to efficiently produce custom medications while maintaining high manufacturing standards. The quality of all drugs produced is verified with in-process quality control tools with our solution. Our technology can save up to 70% of the time compared to manual methods,” said Niklas Sandler, CTO and Co-Founder of CurifyLabs.

Kathrin Bartscher, Chief Scientific Officer at NextPharma said: “We’re happy to collaborate with CurifyLabs on this world premiere of printable pharmaceutical inks.”

“With our 3D printing solutions, we aim to reshape the landscape of pharmacy-tailored medicines in hospital and compounding pharmacies. Our goal is to build foundations for a healthcare system that delivers not only customised medications but also greater convenience, enhanced patient safety, and time savings for pharmacists,” added Topelius.

