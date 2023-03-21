Czinger Vehicles collaborates with Xtrac for 3D printed gearbox

× Expand Czinger Vehicles

Czinger Vehicles has announced the creation of what it says is the ‘world’s first’ 3D printed and topology-optimised gearbox case. The innovation was created in partnership with Xtrac, a leader in motorsport and high-performance automotive gearbox production. The gearbox will feature in Czinger’s 21C Hypercar.

According to Czinger, the production of the gearbox uses a unique 3D printing process and proprietary aluminium alloy, which it says results in significant mass savings, outstanding structural performance, production quality, and efficient printing times. The company adds that this approach also eliminates need for tooling, achieving a ‘substantial’ reduction in development time, and the ability to make real-time design improvements.

Xtrac has been designing and manufacturing top-line motorsport transmissions and differentials since 1984 and has produced over 1,200 unique gearbox designs in that time according to the company.

Performance specifications of the 3D printed system according to Czinger include: an automated seven-speed semi-sequential gearbox; 48V-electrically actuated twin barrel system; and dual barrel gear actuation; sub-100ms shifts combined with blending of front-axle EV power.

Czinger claims that the design has the highest torque transmitted per mass of gearcase of any road-legal vehicle. The company also says that the twin barrel system results in the ‘fastest automated single clutch syncromesh gearbox in existence’.

Lukas Czinger, Co-Founder and SVP Operations at Czinger Vehicles said: “We are proud to team Czinger’s world-class engineers with those at Xtrac; together, we have developed an incredible, industry first gearbox that is truly at the pinnacle of performance. We can’t wait to shatter more track records as we utilise this system in the 21C.”

Xtrac CEO Adrian Moore added: “What our Xtrac engineers have accomplished in tandem with Czinger and Divergent is groundbreaking. Xtrac is pleased to be at the forefront of cutting-edge gearbox manufacturing by creating these 3D printed casings. It has been extremely interesting and very simulating for our engineers working closely together to bring this cutting edge innovation to life.”

