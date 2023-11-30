Desktop Health announces first patients treated with FDA-cleared synthetic bone graft made on 3D-Bioplotter

× Expand Desktop Health

Desktop Health has announced the first patients have been treated with CMFlex, an off-the-shelf 3D printed synthetic bone graft product developed and manufactured by Chicago-based Dimension Inx on the 3D-Bioplotter.

Dimension Inx is a regenerative therapeutics company that designs, develops and manufactures therapeutics products to restore tissue and organ function. The company owns four Desktop Health 3D-Bioplotters, two used for R&D and two used for manufacturing its commercial CMFlex product.

The company received FDA clearance of CMFlex in December of 2022, and the product is currently available to a limited number of key surgeons with a broader release to follow later in 2024.

“These first cases are not only indicative of a new generation of biomaterials, but also highlight our technology platform’s unique capability to rapidly create biomaterials that direct cell behaviour to restore tissue and organ function. It is a proud moment for us to be able to demonstrate the value of therapeutics derived from integrating novel biomaterial design and 3D printing approaches,” said Dr. Adam Jakus, CTO, Head of Technology Strategy, and Dimension Inx Co-Founder.

The first jaw cases were performed by Dr. Derek Steinbacher, Director of West River Surgery Center, Former Professor of Plastic Surgery and Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery at Yale New Haven Health, and Dr. Brian Farrell, DDS, MD, of the Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial surgery

Procedures performed included a mandibular angle augmentation, which is surgery of the lower jaw, and maxillary segmental osteotomy, which is surgery of the upper jaw. CMFlex has also been used in dental socket preservation surgeries for future dental implant placement by Dr. Robert Bosack, DDS, Oral, Maxillofacial & Dental Implant Surgery.

Dr. Ramille Shah, CSO, Head of R&D, and Co-Founder of Dimension Inx added: “We’re excited by the interest we’ve already received from surgeons who recognise the importance of a ready-to-use solution with great handling characteristics and the ability to cut and shape the graft to match the defect site.”