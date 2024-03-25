Desktop Health launches ScanUp to support adoption of digital dentistry

Desktop Health has launched a new program for dentists designed to help simplify the adoption of digital technologies to improve practice efficiency and patient care.

ScanUp was rolled out in November 2022, with hundreds of members - including several DSOs such as Western Dental and Smile Brands - helping to inform further developments of the new program. Now, ScanUp has been made available to the general dental marketplace with members of the program receiving an iTero Element Flex certified pre-owned (CPO) scanner from Desktop Health as part of a subscription program for lab services.

The ScanUp program has been designed to solve a series of challenges faced by clinicians when looking to adopt digital dentistry. It is believed that half of the dentists in the United States have not yet adopted intraoral scanning, for example, because of the complexity of stitching together a digital workflow that can deliver final restorations and other dental products.

With ScanUp, dentists can subscribe to a program that provides an Align iTero Element Flex CPO intraoral scanner, which serves - Desktop Health believes - as the gateway to digital dentistry. In addition to the scanner, subscribers of ScanUp will receive certified training and education which doctors and practices can complete at their own pace. Digital and analog lab services and support are also provided by ScanUp member labs, which are owned by or affiliated with Desktop Health. Member labs already serve more than 12,000 dentists nationwide through well-known community labs such as Dental Arts Laboratory in Peoria, Illinois; May Dental Arts in Fenton, Missouri; and Brewer Dental Lab in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All ScanUp member labs are full-service digital + analog labs that are capable of 3D printing products such as Flexcera restorations and SmileGuard bite splints, along with other digital products. Flexcera and SmileGuard are materials developed and sold by Desktop Health, and they are qualified for 3D printing on Einstein family 3D printers, as well as Carbon 3D systems.

When dentists using intraoral scanners are ready to level up their digital dentistry practice, they can adopt 3D printing with Desktop Health Einstein printers, with digital design file support from ScanUp member labs. Or, they can design their own printable files with CAD/CAM design software through Align’s exocad ChairsideCAD platform.

Dental practices can join the ScanUp ecosystem at any stage of their journey, regardless of scanner model.

“ScanUp solves a real challenge for dentists struggling to adopt digital dentistry with a streamlined, easy-to-access solution,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health and Desktop Labs. “We are proud to launch the ScanUp program to support the digital dentistry journey of general practitioner and family dentists for improved practice efficiencies and enhanced patient experiences.”

“The iTero scanner can be an indispensable tool for efficiently transforming practices from analog to digital, helping doctors drive practice efficiencies, deliver exceptional patient outcomes and provide their patients with outstanding experiences,” added Matt Miller, Vice President and General Manager US, Align Technology. “We’re excited about the opportunity for Desktop Health to bring the benefits of the iTero Element Flex scanner to Desktop Lab's GP dentists across the U.S.”