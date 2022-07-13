Desktop Metal expands global partnership with SolidCAM to four new countries

× Expand Desktop Metal & SolidCAM

Desktop Metal has expanded its global partnership with SolidCAM to four new countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

SolidCAM are a global leader in innovative Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining and distribution of related digital manufacturing solutions.

The company became a Desktop Metal sales partner in Germany last year, but will now also sell the company’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and India.

SolidCAM is constructing CNC and AM Center of Excellence showrooms in the US, UK and Germany that will feature Desktop Metal’s Studio System and Shop System solutions for demonstrations, education, training, benchmarks and small series production. The US. Center of Excellence showroom will be located in Pennsylvania, the same state where the SolidCAM US headquarters are located.

“The Desktop Metal team is delighted to announce an expansion of our relationship with SolidCAM, a brand that is long trusted by machinists worldwide,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

Fulop added: “This expanded partnership means that more CNC professionals will learn how easy it is to 3D print and sinter complex designs on our Studio System and Shop System metal AM offerings, freeing up capacity on CNC equipment, as well as machinists time. Additive manufacturing technology is truly complimentary to machining, and we’re eager to deliver that message to the market in partnership with SolidCAM.”

“Our Schramberg Technology Center has already added a Desktop Metal Studio System to its current CNC machines,” said Founder and CEO of SolidCAM Dr. Emil Somekh. “During the COVID-19 epidemic, 3D printing played a critical role in repairing vulnerabilities in supply chains, especially in the medical sector, and we think it can help improve the throughput of supply chains that remain challenged today.”

CNC machining is a process opposite to 3D printing, it is a subtractive manufacturing method where machines are pre-programmed with precise instructions, such as speed and position of machine tool functions, and process 2D or 3D CAD designs. The system begins with a block of material and cuts away to create the finished part.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.