Dr. Nissan-Cohen joins Nano Dimension Board of Directors

Nano Dimension has announced the appointment of Dr. Yoav Nissan-Cohen to the Board of Directors at the company.

Cohen replaces Yaron Eitan, who has served on the board since March 2020.

“I am very excited to join Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors. The Company has a truly transformative vision for the future of manufacturing and an exceptionally qualified and professional team. I am looking forward to helping management to turn the company’s vision into a reality,” said Cohen.

During Cohen’s career, he has gained almost 40 years of experience in scientific research, technology development, and executive management. Beginning as a research scientist in General Electric’s R&D centre in New York in 1988, he later joined National Semiconductor in 1991, and then in 1993 was one of the founders of Tower Semiconductor.

He served as CEO of the company and during his time helped to take the company public on the Nasdaq stock exchange, as well as overseeing the construction of a 1.5 billion USD advanced semiconductor facility.

Cohen was also a venture partner in a large VC fund, and later served as the Chairman and CEO of Amimon, a semiconductor company providing a solution for a zero-latency wireless camera link for various medical and other video applications.

Currently, Cohen is an executive board member at Weebit, a semiconductor company developing a new class of semiconductor memory chips. He is also serving as the Chairman of Visionlab, a company specialising in advanced vision-based solutions for industrial and military applications, alongside another Chairman role at TeraCyte, a biotechnology company which developed a platform for high throughput temporary analysis of live single cells.

Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension Chairman and CEO said: “Dr. Nissan-Cohen’s background in the semiconductor industry as well as his experience as a top executive leading smaller company to multi-billion dollars in revenue, will be highly important for Nano Dimension. We look forward to a significant contribution to our board’s ability to lead and monitor the company’s efforts as we grow exponentially.”

