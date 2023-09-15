ELEGOO’s first industrial FDM 3D printer makes global debut at TCT Asia

× Expand TCT Asia

ELEGOO, a company specialising in consumer-grade 3D printers as well as other smart technology products, made its TCT Asia debut at the 2023 edition of the trade show, and launched its first industrial FDM 3D printer, the OrangeStorm Giga.

The company divided its stand at the show into three zones, offering visitors an ‘immersive experience’ of the professional 3D printing world along with its latest technologies. At its product display zone, ELEGOO presented its consumer-grade resin and FDM printers, including the Mars and Saturn series.

The company’s main focus at the event was the launch of the OrangeStorm Giga, which made its global debut. The OrangeStorm Giga features a Klipper high-speed silent motherboard and a print area of 800 x 800 x 1000 mm. The company says the all-in-one body design allows for quick setup and maintenance, allowing users to avoid hassles involved with installation.

ELEGOO included a section called the printing zone, a space where engineers could ‘immerse themselves in the world of 3D printing’. Product engineers were on hand to provide guidance and answer questions for both newcomers and enthusiasts according to the company. Visitors could experience 2D designs becoming 3D creations up close.

The company also established a zone for model showcasing, concentrating on applications of 3D printing such as anime figurines, jewellery design, educational models, and dental applications, among others. A team was present for product exploration and discussion.

