Elite Mold and Engineering partners with AMFG to enhance 3D printing operations

AMFG has announced that Elite Mold and Engineering Inc. have chosen to utilise its MES software to establish and further the company’s movement into the 3D printing space.

Detroit-based Elite specialise in moulding and engineering, and have a focus on plastic products. According to the company, it has been putting an emphasis on growth in recent times, furthered by the implementation of 3D printing capabilities with the purchase of a Carbon M2 3D printer in November 2022.

This system complements the 10 moulding machines, 2 EDM machines and 10 CNC machines already being used according to Elite. The company says that the purchase of the Carbon M2 opened up new manufacturing avenues, but prompted a rethink over priorities that come with implementing new 3D printing techniques.

Elite Mold and Engineering CEO Paul Patrash said: “We looked at several online quoting platforms, AMFG checked all the boxes for what we needed to support our growing customer base in the 3D additive market. The ease of onboarding and the back end support was critical to our decision to use AMFG as our provider.”

To put an emphasis on customer usability and confidence, Elite says the biggest attraction of AMFG’s MES Software was the Order Management portal, which comes with a fully automated quoting solution. Users are able to upload CAD files, choose materials and other configurable parameters, before a quote is generated, allowing for orders to be confirmed quicker.

AMFG says that Elite has been able to increase revenue and utilise engineer time more efficiently through the implementation of the software.

The quote portal has been implemented onto Elite’s website, and blends in with the company’s own branding and message, a customisation feature which Elite says was a key aspect that convinced it to choose AMFG.

The process of adopting the 3D printers happened quickly at Elite, with the purchase of the Carbon M2 happening in November 2022, staff undergoing training in December before 3D printing become a facet of the business in January.

AMFG’s Head of Implementation Consulting Rohan Graham said: “Allowing Elite to take a further step into the additive manufacturing space, through the use of our software, is proof that the product not only streamlines the process but fuels and promotes progress.”

AMFG said in its press release: “As well as promoting scaling, the partnership proves how much of an attractive and viable technique additive manufacturing has become.”