Endeavor 3D appoints Janet Dickinson as COO

Contract manufacturer Endeavor 3D has announced Janet Dickinson as its Chief Operations Officer effective immediately.

Dickinson will be responsible for managing Endeavor 3D's 'rapidly growing' advanced polymer and metal additive manufacturing and quality control operations.

Previously responsible for commercial strategy at Endeavor 3D, Dickinson now oversees a larger portion of technology integration and continuous improvement with support from founder and Chief Executive Officer Phil Arnold.

Dickinson brings over thirty years of high-mix, high-volume manufacturing experience to the additive manufacturing industry that is striving to penetrate further into industrial applications. Prior to Endeavor 3D, Dickinson served as operational manager with Arnold at his international construction products company, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, IT, accounting, HR, safety and compliance. As a proven leader, Dickinson's 'foundation for excellence' focuses on a customer-centric, people-first approach. Dickinson's blend of operational experience and IT systems knowledge supports the company's digital manufacturing initiatives to increase efficiency, innovate faster, reduce costs and continuously improve customer satisfaction.

"Janet has systematically scaled our go-to-market and commercial strategy with efficiency and poise," Arnold said. "We have the utmost confidence that her expanded responsibility to enhance our operational excellence is the perfect opportunity for Endeavor 3D to continue our upward trajectory and shared success with clients and partners."

"Endeavor 3D is a fast-growing business, which is dependent on the dedicated hard-working individuals who make this place special," added Dickinson. "My responsibility is to increase operational efficiency by optimising our internal processes and systems so that we can support our current and future customers. We have the tools and talent to achieve our goals, so I'm thrilled for this new responsibility."