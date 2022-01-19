EOS launches new ‘End-To-End’ network connecting businesses to certified AM manufacturers

EOS, a leading supplier for manufacturing solutions via 3D printing technology, has announced the launch of their new production network designed to provide companies of all different sizes support when searching for additive manufacturing materials by selected, certified EOS partners.

Companies joining the network have a deep understanding of serial production requirements and proven excellence in all aspects of production, helping to aid those in search for a partner to understand serial additive manufacturing on an industrial scale and across a wide range of industries with the opportunity to scale further.

Customers who choose to work with members of the EOS End-To-End Production Network will have the confidence of knowing each manufacturing partner has been assessed against criteria which verifies their financial security and competence as well as also having leading industry knowledge, especially in heavily certified fields such as automotive, aviation and medical devices.

Prototal Industries, Scandinavia’s largest and most specialised additive manufacturing company, is the first contract manufacturer to join the network, with more due to follow.

Jan Lofving, CEO at Prototal Industries, said: “It is with great pride that we become the first member of the EOS End-To-End Production Network. At our various sites across Europe Prototal Industries for many years has built up the competence and knowledge in how to additively manufacture larger series.

“The future looks bright for the technology in terms of even further developments in automation and more sustainable production, 3D printing really is a production method offering great benefits and EOS is one of our most valuable partners.”

With this new network EOS expands its already existing manufacturing network but with the necessary ‘end-to-end’ production component being provided and to become a partner in this network, companies run through a certification process where end-to-end capabilities are the key criteria.

Finding the right partner for AM solutions:

From start-up businesses to SME and OEM organisations, creating products and bringing them to life at scale can be very demanding, especially if working in a certified industry or needing high volume production which doesn’t impact the quality of the product or the distribution.

And, once the right AM solution is chosen, one of the biggest hurdles can be finding the right method of manufacturing and deciding how to organise the production. EOS helps companies to achieve this by identifying the best application and technology framework, consulting companies on the differences of in-house and external production.

If a third-party organisation is considered the best option however there are other components which will need to be considered. EOS End-To-End Network partners helps companies mitigate the risks identified and move rapidly to final serial rapid part production at a large scale.

Members will also be able to bring their expertise from a range of manufacturing technologies to help increase production speed, ensuring quality standards are maintained as well as supporting each part of the end-to-end production.

Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS, Mark Glasser said: “With more than 30 years of experience in offering comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions, EOS understands market requirements for series production and with this new network we want to create added value for both parties involved - those offering manufacturing services and those in search for it.

“This will take much of the complexity and risk out of choosing a manufacturing partner for serial production businesses, with the most innovative designs and bring products to market faster, using the latest state-of-the-art 3D printing technology and draw on the vertical industry expertise and know-how within the network.”

The network is initially being set up in EMEA and will grow over the next few months.

