EOS launches Digital Foam Architects network for 3D printed foam applications

EOS has announced the launch of its Digital Foam Architects network, designed to accelerate the development and 3D printing of consumer, medical, and industrial products featuring Digital Foam applications. Founding members include EOS, Arkema, General Lattice and DyeMansion.

EOS says that Digital Foam breathes new life into mature products, while also creating new product offerings from athletic shoes, to orthotics, to protective gear and medical products. Manufacturers can ‘dial-in’ the performance or features they need to deliver product differentiation as well as provide mass customised product offerings.

According to the company, Digital Foam applications typically have complex requirements, requiring multiple disciplines to ensure success. The Digital Foam Architects network normalises a standing alliance of 3D printing experts ready to bring ideas to production says EOS.

“Digital Foam applications can be designed and produced with tailored features for performance, protection and lightweighting. But Digital Foam is not a product, rather it is an approach to 3D printing foam-like products. The Digital Foam Architects network is another chapter in the maturation of this approach by coalescing the required AM expertise. We are very pleased to announce our first commitments to this network of experts,” said Jon Walker, Digital Foam spokesperson for EOS.

Adrien Lapeyre, Director of Arkema’s 3D printing program added: “Arkema is committed to supporting new additive manufacturing application development through more sustainable material solutions. In collaboration with EOS, we continue to push the boundaries on what is feasible in 3D printing by combining strong enablers, such as Digital Foam, and new materials, such as Pebax elastomers. We look forward to the growth of Digital Foam and we will continue to play an active role in this program.”

EOS says that underpinning Digital Foam is its patent relating to any generatively desiged 3D printed project which has a flexible grid-like structure or matrix, composed of open cells that are joined together in groups of differing characteristics.

The company says the network will expand its partners as Digital Foam continues to be leveraged as an additively manufactured flexible lattice solution.