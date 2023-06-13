EOS, Tecomet, Precision ADM, and OIC partner to provide end-to-end solution for medical device 3D printing

× Expand EOS EOS, Tecomet, Inc., Precision ADM, OIC

Four leading companies in the medical device manufacturing industry, EOS, Tecomet, Orthopaedic Innovation Centre (OIC) and Precision ADM announced a collaborative partnership offering an end-to-end solution for medical device 3D printing. The partnership includes a range of services including front-end engineering and design services, 510k approval pathways, device and machine validation, pre-clinical testing, and commercialisation.

According to EOS, the adoption of 3D printing in the medical device market is ‘rapidly’ increasing due to the proven patient benefits, and ‘uncertainty’ in global supply chains where industrial 3D printing has proven to be more robust.

EOS says that with the new partnership, a complete end-to-end solution is provided to customers starting from product design and process development over large-scale manufacturing, all the way to testing, validation and FDA submission. According to the company, the advantage for medical OEMs is a significant reduction in product development lead-time, and a reduced time to market and overall risk.

In the announcement about the partnership, EOS detailed the benefits that each company is bringing to the table. EOS said that itself is a global technology leader in both metal and polymer 3D printing; Tecomet is a specialist in the precision manufacturing of medical devices and components; OIC provides accredited medical device testing and contract clinical research services to the orthopedic industry; and Precision ADM provides comprehensive engineering and AM contract services to the medical device industry.

EOS says the ‘comprehensive’ team enables medical device manufacturers to compress their time-to-market.

Spokespersons for each of the respective companies involved in the new partnership commented on the news in the press release about the announcement:

Dr. Gregory Hayes, EOS SVP of Applied Engineering said: “Scaling AM medical device production requires a complete understanding of the process chain which goes beyond just printing and includes design, post-processing, testing, sterilisation, and packaging among other steps. Our partnership with Tecomet, OIC and Precision ADM will yield unparalleled additive manufacturing expertise to help medical device manufacturers navigate the complexities of the regulatory environment while delivering high-quality, reliable products.”

Tecomet CEO Andreas Weller added: “The partnership with EOS, Precision ADM, and Orthopaedic Innovation Centre aligns with our steadfast approach to provide full spectrum, scalable manufacturing solutions to the medical device market. Combining the latest additive manufacturing technologies with our precision manufacturing expertise is a further commitment to this growing technology. Our global customers are consistently looking for ways to get their products to market faster, this partnership paired with our exceptional quality systems will offer a unique and comprehensive solution to the industry.”

Trevor Gascoyne, CEO of OIC added: “We are thrilled to work with advanced manufacturing powerhouses EOS, Tecomet, and Precision ADM to provide end-to-end medical device production to leading OEMs. Our renowned testing capabilities and clinical research services will streamline clinical implementation and commercialisation efforts unlike any other partnership in the industry.”

Martin Petrak, CEO of Precision ADM concluded: “By partnering with EOS and Tecomet, we can offer a complete suite of engineering, AM, and machining solutions that will help our customers bring their products to market faster. From materials options to lattice structures, our engineering, testing, and manufacturing services, combined with the expertise of EOS and Tecomet, will ensure that our customers have access to the best possible solution for their needs.”

EOS recently announced that it was working with engineering software developer nTop for the development of a new Implicit Interop capability, which the companies say solves a major bottleneck in the additive manufacturing workflow, by allowing the transfer of complex designs in megabyte-sized files, quickening the time to manufacturing.