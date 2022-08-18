ExLattice receives NSF SBIR award to accelerate engineering simulation for additive manufacturing

Hand-out ExLattice Inc NSF + SBIR ExLattice recieved NSF SBIR Phase I Award

ExLattice Inc, a manufacturing AI company, has announced it has received a Phase one award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program for further developing its accelerated simulation engine dedicated to additive manufacturing.

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, awards 200 million USD annually to start-ups and small businesses. This aims to transform scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact.

The Phase one SBIR grant, valued at over 250,000 USD, will be used to develop and validate ultrafast manufacturing simulation solutions in collaboration with multiple universities. With this grant, the goal for the company is to cut the time-consuming steps in computation and deliver real-time engineering solutions for users to understand, control and improve additive manufacturing systems and outcomes.

“Receiving the SBIR award award from NSF is another proof of our vision in engineering software for digital manufacturing,” said Dr. Runze Huang, CEO of ExLattice. “The NSF SBIR grant not only provides us the resources, but a platform to collaborate with leading experts in academia and great business partners in bringing AI to manufacturing.”

Start-ups working across various areas of science and technology can receive up to 2 million USD to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success.

America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme. The NSF is independent, a federal agency that has a budget of close to 8.8 billion USD for supporting research and education in science and engineering.

ExLattice was founded in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company is a software venture aiming to bring next-generation engineering software solutions to advanced manufacturing.

It aims to achieve a faster, cost-efficient and sustainable workflow through developing and providing AI-powered simulation for manufacturing hardware.

